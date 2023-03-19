The No. 2 seed Maryland Terrapins (26-6) will take to the court against the No. 7 seed Arizona Wildcats (22-9) on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on the line. This contest tips off at 5:30 PM.

Maryland vs. Arizona Scoring Comparison

  • The Wildcats score an average of 74.4 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 68.7 the Terrapins give up to opponents.
  • Arizona has put together an 18-2 record in games it scores more than 68.7 points.
  • Maryland has a 20-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 74.4 points.
  • The 79.4 points per game the Terrapins put up are 14.7 more points than the Wildcats allow (64.7).
  • When Maryland scores more than 64.7 points, it is 24-3.
  • Arizona is 21-6 when giving up fewer than 79.4 points.
  • This year the Terrapins are shooting 44.4% from the field, 3.6% higher than the Wildcats give up.
  • The Wildcats make 43.8% of their shots from the field, 2.7% higher than the Terrapins' defensive field-goal percentage.

Maryland Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/3/2023 Illinois W 73-58 Target Center
3/4/2023 Iowa L 89-84 Target Center
3/17/2023 Holy Cross W 93-61 Xfinity Center
3/19/2023 Arizona - Xfinity Center

Arizona Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/25/2023 @ Oregon State L 78-70 Gill Coliseum
3/2/2023 UCLA L 73-59 Michelob ULTRA Arena
3/17/2023 West Virginia W 75-62 Xfinity Center
3/19/2023 @ Maryland - Xfinity Center

