How to Watch South Carolina Upstate vs. Indiana State on TV or Live Stream - March 18
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Indiana State Sycamores (22-12) play the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (16-15) at 11:00 AM ET on Saturday, March 18, 2023. The matchup airs on FloSports.
South Carolina Upstate vs. Indiana State Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
- TV: FloSports
South Carolina Upstate Stats Insights
- The Spartans are shooting 45.9% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 42.5% the Sycamores' opponents have shot this season.
- South Carolina Upstate is 13-8 when it shoots better than 42.5% from the field.
- The Sycamores are the rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans rank 281st.
- The Spartans put up an average of 68.9 points per game, only 0.4 fewer points than the 69.3 the Sycamores give up.
- When South Carolina Upstate gives up fewer than 79.4 points, it is 14-8.
South Carolina Upstate Home & Away Comparison
- At home South Carolina Upstate is scoring 74.8 points per game, 10.8 more than it is averaging away (64).
- In 2022-23 the Spartans are giving up 8.7 fewer points per game at home (64.7) than away (73.4).
- Beyond the arc, South Carolina Upstate knocks down fewer 3-pointers on the road (5.4 per game) than at home (7.8), and makes a lower percentage on the road (29.8%) than at home (38.8%) too.
South Carolina Upstate Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/25/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|W 75-69
|G.B. Hodge Center
|3/3/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|W 77-76
|Bojangles' Coliseum
|3/4/2023
|UNC Asheville
|L 66-62
|Bojangles' Coliseum
|3/18/2023
|Indiana State
|-
|Ocean Center
