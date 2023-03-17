How to Watch the South Carolina vs. Norfolk State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks (32-0) will try to defeat the No. 16 seed Norfolk State Spartanettes (26-6) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at Colonial Life Arena. This matchup tips off at 2:00 PM.
South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN
South Carolina vs. Norfolk State Scoring Comparison
- The Spartanettes put up 11.2 more points per game (62.3) than the Gamecocks allow their opponents to score (51.1).
- Norfolk State is 17-3 when it scores more than 51.1 points.
- South Carolina has a 22-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.3 points.
- The Gamecocks put up 81.4 points per game, 31.4 more points than the 50 the Spartanettes give up.
- South Carolina has a 29-0 record when scoring more than 50 points.
- When Norfolk State gives up fewer than 81.4 points, it is 23-5.
South Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/3/2023
|Arkansas
|W 93-66
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|3/4/2023
|Ole Miss
|W 80-51
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|3/5/2023
|Tennessee
|W 74-58
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|3/17/2023
|Norfolk State
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
