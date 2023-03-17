South Carolina vs. Norfolk State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Friday's game at Colonial Life Arena has the South Carolina Gamecocks (32-0) squaring off against the Norfolk State Spartanettes (26-6) at 2:00 PM ET (on March 17). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 80-42 victory as our model heavily favors South Carolina.
In their most recent outing on Sunday, the Gamecocks secured a 74-58 win against Tennessee.
South Carolina vs. Norfolk State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
South Carolina vs. Norfolk State Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Carolina 80, Norfolk State 42
South Carolina Schedule Analysis
- The Gamecocks notched their signature win of the season on November 20, when they defeated the Stanford Cardinal, who rank No. 5 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 76-71.
- The Gamecocks have 15 wins against Quadrant 1 teams, the most in Division 1.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, South Carolina is 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 13th-most victories.
South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20
- 81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 5
- 88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12
- 81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 6/AP Poll) on November 11
- 74-58 over Tennessee (No. 23/AP Poll) on March 5
Norfolk State Schedule Analysis
- When it comes to their signature win this season, the Spartanettes took down the Marshall Thundering Herd on November 23 by a score of 48-43.
- The Gamecocks have tied for the 92nd-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (five).
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Norfolk State is 23-2 (.920%) -- the second-most victories.
Norfolk State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 48-43 over Marshall (No. 188) on November 23
- 70-52 at home over William & Mary (No. 207) on December 21
- 70-55 over UT Martin (No. 217) on November 22
- 64-37 at home over Howard (No. 233) on January 14
- 56-52 over Howard (No. 233) on March 11
South Carolina Performance Insights
- The Gamecocks outscore opponents by 30.3 points per game (scoring 81.4 points per game to rank seventh in college basketball while giving up 51.1 per contest to rank fourth in college basketball) and have a +971 scoring differential overall.
- In conference matchups, South Carolina tallies fewer points per contest (80.0) than its season average (81.4).
- The Gamecocks are putting up 86.2 points per game at home. In road games, they are averaging 77.2 points per contest.
- Defensively, South Carolina has played better at home this year, giving up 47.5 points per game, compared to 54.2 when playing on the road.
- The Gamecocks have been racking up 79.6 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little lower than the 81.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
Norfolk State Performance Insights
- The Spartanettes are outscoring opponents by 12.3 points per game, with a +393 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.3 points per game (241st in college basketball) and allow 50.0 per contest (first in college basketball).
- In MEAC action, Norfolk State has averaged 3.7 fewer points (58.6) than overall (62.3) in 2022-23.
- The Spartanettes score 69.3 points per game at home, and 55.0 on the road.
- In 2022-23 Norfolk State is allowing 10.1 fewer points per game at home (45.2) than on the road (55.3).
- In their past 10 games, the Spartanettes are posting 64.5 points per game, 2.2 more than their season average (62.3).
