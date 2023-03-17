Friday's contest features the South Carolina Gamecocks (32-0) and the Norfolk State Spartanettes (26-6) clashing at Colonial Life Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 80-42 victory for heavily favored South Carolina according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on March 17.

The Gamecocks came out on top in their last outing 74-58 against Tennessee on Sunday.

South Carolina vs. Norfolk State Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN

South Carolina vs. Norfolk State Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 80, Norfolk State 42

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Gamecocks defeated the No. 5 Stanford Cardinal, 76-71, on November 20.

The Gamecocks have the most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (15).

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, South Carolina is 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 13th-most wins.

South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20

81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5

88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12

81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11

74-58 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 5

South Carolina Performance Insights