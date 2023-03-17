Friday's contest between the South Carolina Gamecocks (32-0) and Norfolk State Spartanettes (26-6) matching up at Colonial Life Arena has a projected final score of 80-42 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored South Carolina, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on March 17.

In their last matchup on Sunday, the Gamecocks claimed a 74-58 victory over Tennessee.

South Carolina vs. Norfolk State Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN

South Carolina vs. Norfolk State Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 80, Norfolk State 42

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 5 Stanford Cardinal on November 20, the Gamecocks notched their signature win of the season, a 76-71 road victory.

The Gamecocks have the most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (15).

South Carolina has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (seven).

South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20

81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5

88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12

81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11

74-58 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 5

South Carolina Performance Insights