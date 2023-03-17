The No. 5 seed Saint Mary's Gaels (26-7) will try to beat the No. 12 seed VCU Rams (27-7) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at MVP Arena. This contest tips off at 2:00 PM.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Saint Mary's (CA) vs. VCU matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. VCU Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

MVP Arena in Albany, New York How to Watch on TV: TBS

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. VCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. VCU Betting Trends

Saint Mary's (CA) has covered 17 times in 32 matchups with a spread this season.

The Gaels and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 15 out of 32 times this season.

VCU is 17-15-2 ATS this season.

The Rams and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 14 out of 34 times this season.

Saint Mary's (CA) Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 Saint Mary's (CA) is 16th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (10th-best).

The Gaels' national championship odds have jumped from +15000 at the start of the season to +5000, the 42nd-biggest change among all teams.

With odds of +5000, Saint Mary's (CA) has been given a 2% chance of winning the national championship.

VCU Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 The Rams were +20000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now dropped to +50000, which is the 19th-biggest change in the country.

The implied probability of VCU winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

