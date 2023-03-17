Friday's game between the Purdue Boilermakers (29-5) and Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (20-15) going head to head at Nationwide Arena has a projected final score of 83-61 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Purdue, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 6:50 PM ET on March 17.

According to our computer prediction, Fairleigh Dickinson should cover the spread, which currently sits at 23. The two sides are projected to come in below the 145 total.

Purdue vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 6:50 PM ET

6:50 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Line: Purdue -23

Purdue -23 Point Total: 145

145 Moneyline (To Win): Purdue -10000, Fairleigh Dickinson +1800

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Purdue vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 83, Fairleigh Dickinson 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Purdue vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

Pick ATS: Fairleigh Dickinson (+23)



Fairleigh Dickinson (+23) Pick OU: Under (145)



Purdue is 13-20-1 against the spread this season compared to Fairleigh Dickinson's 14-18-1 ATS record. A total of 15 out of the Boilermakers' games this season have gone over the point total, and 19 of the Knights' games have gone over. The teams average 151.1 points per game, 6.1 more points than this matchup's total. Over the last 10 contests, Purdue is 3-7 against the spread and 7-3 overall while Fairleigh Dickinson has gone 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Purdue Performance Insights

The Boilermakers' +352 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 73.1 points per game (142nd in college basketball) while allowing 62.7 per contest (20th in college basketball).

Purdue averages 36.2 rebounds per game (ninth in college basketball) while conceding 24.4 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 11.8 boards per game.

Purdue connects on 6.9 three-pointers per game (231st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.4. It shoots 32.6% from deep while its opponents hit 31.4% from long range.

The Boilermakers' 100.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 25th in college basketball, and the 86.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 54th in college basketball.

Purdue has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 10.4 per game (40th in college basketball play) while forcing 9.1 (358th in college basketball).

Fairleigh Dickinson Performance Insights

The Knights have a +122 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.5 points per game. They're putting up 78 points per game, 38th in college basketball, and are giving up 74.5 per outing to rank 304th in college basketball.

Fairleigh Dickinson averages 31.1 rebounds per game (228th in college basketball), compared to the 30.2 of its opponents.

Fairleigh Dickinson connects on 8.2 three-pointers per game (86th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.8 on average.

Fairleigh Dickinson has won the turnover battle by 3.5 per game, committing 11.2 (110th in college basketball) while forcing 14.7 (33rd in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.