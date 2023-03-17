The No. 6 seed Iowa State Cyclones (19-13) and the No. 11 seed Pittsburgh Panthers (23-11) will meet in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 3:10 PM. Iowa State is favored by 3.5 points in the matchup, which airs on truTV. Here's everything you need to know about this 6-11 matchup when filling out your brackets. The matchup has a point total of 130.5.

Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Iowa State -3.5 130.5

Iowa State vs Pittsburgh Betting Records & Stats

The Cyclones are 16-15-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Iowa State has won seven of its 10 games, or 70%, when favored by at least -185 on the moneyline.

The Cyclones have a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Pittsburgh is 19-11-0 ATS this year.

The Panthers have a win-loss record of 5-6 with odds of +150 or worse this year.

Pittsburgh has an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh Over/Under Stats

Games Over 130.5 % of Games Over 130.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Iowa State 15 48.4% 68.4 144 62.8 132.9 133.1 Pittsburgh 26 83.9% 75.6 144 70.1 132.9 141.5

Additional Iowa State vs Pittsburgh Insights & Trends

Iowa State is 3-7 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its past 10 games.

The Cyclones have hit the over in three of their last 10 outings.

Pittsburgh has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests.

The Panthers have hit the over in seven of their past 10 outings.

The Cyclones record 68.4 points per game, just 1.7 fewer points than the 70.1 the Panthers give up.

Iowa State has a 9-3 record against the spread and an 11-2 record overall when scoring more than 70.1 points.

The Panthers score 12.8 more points per game (75.6) than the Cyclones allow (62.8).

Pittsburgh is 18-8 against the spread and 21-8 overall when it scores more than 62.8 points.

Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Iowa State 16-15-0 6-6 10-21-0 Pittsburgh 19-11-0 8-4 20-10-0

Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh Home/Away Splits

Iowa State Pittsburgh 13-3 Home Record 14-3 3-8 Away Record 7-5 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 9-2-0 72 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.8 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.4 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-5-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

