Friday's contest features the Creighton Bluejays (21-12) and the NC State Wolf Pack (23-10) matching up at Ball Arena (on March 17) at 4:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-71 win for Creighton.

Based on our computer prediction, NC State should cover the spread, which is currently listed at 5.5. The two sides are projected to fall short of the 149.5 total.

Creighton vs. NC State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Line: Creighton -5.5

Creighton -5.5 Point Total: 149.5

149.5 Moneyline (To Win): Creighton -225, NC State +180

Creighton vs. NC State Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 76, NC State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. NC State

Pick ATS: NC State (+5.5)



NC State (+5.5) Pick OU: Under (149.5)



Creighton is 13-15-0 against the spread this season compared to NC State's 15-14-0 ATS record. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Bluejays are 12-16-0 and the Wolf Pack are 15-14-0. The two teams average 154.8 points per game, 5.3 more points than this matchup's total. In the last 10 games, Creighton has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall. NC State has gone 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 matches.

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays are outscoring opponents by 8.1 points per game with a +269 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.6 points per game (59th in college basketball) and give up 68.5 per outing (127th in college basketball).

The 34.8 rebounds per game Creighton averages rank 35th in the country, and are 3.9 more than the 30.9 its opponents pull down per contest.

Creighton knocks down 8.9 three-pointers per game (41st in college basketball) while shooting 36% from beyond the arc (83rd in college basketball). It is making 2.5 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 6.4 per game while shooting 34.1%.

The Bluejays rank 37th in college basketball with 99.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 112th in college basketball defensively with 89.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Creighton has lost the turnover battle by 1.5 turnovers per game, committing 11 (94th in college basketball action) while forcing 9.5 (346th in college basketball).

NC State Performance Insights

The Wolf Pack are outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game, with a +244 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.2 points per game (35th in college basketball) and give up 70.8 per outing (201st in college basketball).

NC State grabs 34 rebounds per game (52nd in college basketball) while conceding 31.6 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.4 boards per game.

NC State makes 8.4 three-pointers per game (67th in college basketball), 2.3 more than its opponents. It shoots 35% from beyond the arc (135th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 32.3%.

NC State has committed 9.2 turnovers per game (eighth in college basketball), 3.4 fewer than the 12.6 it forces (124th in college basketball).

