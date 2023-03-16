The No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (31-3) will try to beat the No. 16 seed Northern Kentucky Norse (22-12) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at Legacy Arena at BJCC. This contest tips off at 9:20 PM.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Houston vs. Northern Kentucky matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Houston vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama

Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama How to Watch on TV: TNT

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Houston vs. Northern Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Houston vs. Northern Kentucky Betting Trends

Houston is 18-15-1 ATS this season.

So far this season, 15 out of the Cougars' 34 games have hit the over.

Northern Kentucky has put together a 14-18-0 record against the spread this season.

Norse games have hit the over 12 out of 32 times this year.

Houston Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +450

+450 Houston is one spot higher based on its national championship odds (best in college basketball) than its computer ranking (second-best).

The Cougars were +900 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now improved to +450, which is the 78th-biggest change in the country.

Based on its moneyline odds, Houston has an 18.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Northern Kentucky Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000000

+1000000 While our computer ranking places Northern Kentucky 196th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in significantly better, placing it 62nd.

Northern Kentucky's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0%.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.