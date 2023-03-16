The No. 13 Furman Paladins (27-7) are 5.5-point underdogs to move on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they take on the No. 4 Virginia Cavaliers (25-7) on Thursday. Here are some insights into this 4-13 matchup in the South Region bracket that starts at 12:40 PM, live on truTV. The matchup has an over/under of 131.5 points.

Furman vs. Virginia Odds & Info

  • Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023
  • Time: 12:40 PM ET
  • TV: truTV
  • Where: Orlando, Florida
  • Venue: Amway Center
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Virginia -5.5 131.5

Paladins Betting Records & Stats

  • Furman's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 131.5 points in 25 of 29 outings.
  • The average total for Furman's games this season has been 153.3, 21.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Furman is 18-11-0 ATS this season.
  • Furman has split the two contests it has played as underdogs this season.
  • The Paladins have played as an underdog of +200 or more once this season and won that game.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Furman has a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Furman vs. Virginia Over/Under Stats

Games Over 131.5 % of Games Over 131.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Virginia 12 41.4% 67.8 149.9 60.3 131.5 128.6
Furman 25 86.2% 82.1 149.9 71.2 131.5 147

Additional Furman Insights & Trends

  • Furman is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 games, the Paladins have gone over the total six times.
  • The Paladins score 21.8 more points per game (82.1) than the Cavaliers allow (60.3).
  • When it scores more than 60.3 points, Furman is 16-10 against the spread and 24-7 overall.

Virginia vs. Furman Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Virginia 12-17-0 5-13 14-15-0
Furman 18-11-0 0-0 16-13-0

Furman vs. Virginia Home/Away Splits

Virginia Furman
15-1 Home Record 15-2
6-5 Away Record 8-3
6-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0
2-8-0 Away ATS Record 7-3-0
68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.5
65.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 77.5
6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0
6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

