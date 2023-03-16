Clemson vs. High Point Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 16
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:40 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Thursday's game features the Clemson Lady Tigers (17-15) and the High Point Panthers (17-14) matching up at Littlejohn Coliseum in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 74-54 win for heavily favored Clemson according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 16.
Their last time out, the Lady Tigers lost 68-58 to North Carolina on Thursday.
Clemson vs. High Point Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
Clemson vs. High Point Score Prediction
- Prediction: Clemson 74, High Point 54
Clemson Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 4 Virginia Tech Hokies on December 29, the Lady Tigers picked up their best win of the season, a 64-59 home victory.
- The Lady Tigers have tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (two), but also have tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 1 defeats (10).
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Clemson is 2-5 (.286%) -- tied for the 41st-most losses.
- The Lady Tigers have seven wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 44th-most in Division 1.
Clemson 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-59 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on December 29
- 74-61 at home over Florida State (No. 26) on February 26
- 79-69 at home over Virginia (No. 77) on February 23
- 60-59 at home over Wake Forest (No. 81) on January 1
- 61-40 at home over Richmond (No. 88) on November 13
Clemson Performance Insights
- The Lady Tigers outscore opponents by 3.5 points per game (scoring 66.8 points per game to rank 143rd in college basketball while giving up 63.3 per contest to rank 153rd in college basketball) and have a +112 scoring differential overall.
- Clemson's offense has been worse in ACC matchups this season, averaging 64.8 points per contest, compared to its season average of 66.8 PPG.
- Offensively the Lady Tigers have played worse when playing at home this season, putting up 67.6 points per game, compared to 67.8 per game when playing on the road.
- Clemson cedes 59.8 points per game at home this year, compared to 66.6 on the road.
- The Lady Tigers' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, racking up 65 points a contest compared to the 66.8 they've averaged this year.
