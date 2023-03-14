The Charlotte Hornets, Kelly Oubre Jr. included, take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his most recent action, a 119-111 loss to the Jazz, Oubre put up 24 points.

If you'd like to place a bet on Oubre's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Kelly Oubre Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 20.4 19.7 Rebounds 5.5 5.3 5.7 Assists -- 1.1 0.8 PRA 28.5 26.8 26.2 PR 26.5 25.7 25.4 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.4



Kelly Oubre Jr. Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, he's put up 11.9% of the Hornets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.3 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 13.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.4 per game.

Oubre's opponents, the Cavaliers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 21st, averaging 98.8 possessions per game, while his Hornets average 101.3 per game, eighth-highest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Cavaliers are No. 1 in the league, giving up 106.7 points per game.

On the glass, the Cavaliers have allowed 40.7 rebounds per game, which puts them second in the league.

The Cavaliers are the best squad in the league, giving up 22.9 assists per game.

Conceding 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Cavaliers are the second-ranked squad in the league.

Kelly Oubre Jr. vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/18/2022 39 34 3 0 5 0 3

