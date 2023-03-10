The No. 3 seed Clemson Tigers (23-9, 14-6 ACC) will square off in the ACC tournament against the No. 2 seed Virginia Cavaliers (24-6, 15-5 ACC) on Friday at Greensboro Coliseum, tipping off at 9:30 PM.

Clemson vs. Virginia Game Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, March 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Clemson vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Clemson vs. Virginia Betting Trends

Clemson is 17-15-0 ATS this season.

When playing as at least 3-point underdogs this season, the Tigers have an ATS record of 3-3.

Virginia has covered 11 times in 29 games with a spread this season.

The Cavaliers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 14 out of 29 times this season.

Clemson Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 The Tigers' national championship odds have jumped from +40000 at the start of the season to +15000, the 21st-biggest change among all teams.

Clemson has a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

