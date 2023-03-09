How to Watch the SE Louisiana vs. Lamar Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Southland Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Southland championship will be decided Thursday, as the No. 1 seed SE Louisiana Lions (20-9) meet the No. 3 Lamar Cardinals (20-11) at 5:00 PM.
SE Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN
SE Louisiana vs. Lamar Scoring Comparison
- The Cardinals average 10.3 more points per game (64.7) than the Lions allow their opponents to score (54.4).
- Lamar is 18-4 when it scores more than 54.4 points.
- SE Louisiana is 18-6 when it gives up fewer than 64.7 points.
- The Lions average 62.6 points per game, just 2.5 more points than the 60.1 the Cardinals allow.
- SE Louisiana is 15-1 when scoring more than 60.1 points.
- Lamar is 13-7 when allowing fewer than 62.6 points.
- This season the Lions are shooting 41.1% from the field, 7.2% lower than the Cardinals concede.
- The Cardinals make 32.9% of their shots from the field, 8.1% lower than the Lions' defensive field-goal percentage.
SE Louisiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/25/2023
|McNeese
|W 67-50
|University Center (LA)
|3/1/2023
|@ Houston Christian
|W 66-45
|Sharp Gymnasium
|3/8/2023
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|W 60-58
|The Legacy Center
|3/9/2023
|Lamar
|-
|The Legacy Center
Lamar Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/1/2023
|@ Nicholls
|W 70-57
|Stopher Gym
|3/7/2023
|McNeese
|W 80-75
|The Legacy Center
|3/8/2023
|Texas A&M-CC
|W 65-53
|The Legacy Center
|3/9/2023
|SE Louisiana
|-
|The Legacy Center
