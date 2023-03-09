The Charlotte Hornets (21-46) and the Detroit Pistons (15-51) are slated to play on Thursday at Little Caesars Arena, with a tip-off time of 7:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the hardwood, Terry Rozier and Killian Hayes are two players to watch.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Pistons

Game Day: Thursday, March 9

Thursday, March 9 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Location: Detroit, Michigan

Hornets' Last Game

On Tuesday, in their last game, the Hornets beat the Knicks 112-105. With 27 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kelly Oubre Jr. 27 5 2 0 1 3 Terry Rozier 25 5 7 0 0 2 Gordon Hayward 23 9 8 0 1 3

Hornets Players to Watch

P.J. Washington is putting up 15.1 points, 2.4 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest.

LaMelo Ball averages 23.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Oubre is putting up 20.1 points, 1.1 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game.

Gordon Hayward puts up 14.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest, shooting 47.3% from the field and 33.3% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Gordon Hayward 19.7 4.9 4.9 1.2 0.3 1.5 LaMelo Ball 14.5 5 6.3 0.5 0 3 Terry Rozier 16.9 2.9 4.1 1 0.2 2.3 Mark Williams 11.5 9.1 0.6 0.7 1.4 0 Dennis Smith Jr. 10.2 3.5 5.1 1.5 0.6 0.6

