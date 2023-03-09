Charleston (SC) vs. Monmouth Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - CAA Tournament
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game between the Monmouth Hawks (14-15) and the Charleston (SC) Cougars (11-17) at SECU Arena has a projected final score of 67-64 based on our computer prediction, with Monmouth coming out on top. Game time is at 5:00 PM on March 9.
The Cougars' most recent contest was a 74-60 loss to Northeastern on Thursday.
Charleston (SC) vs. Monmouth Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Charleston (SC) vs. Monmouth Score Prediction
- Prediction: Monmouth 67, Charleston (SC) 64
Charleston (SC) Schedule Analysis
- The Cougars registered their best win of the season on December 29, when they beat the Towson Tigers, who rank No. 142 in our computer rankings, 53-48.
Charleston (SC) 2022-23 Best Wins
- 53-48 on the road over Towson (No. 142) on December 29
- 90-56 on the road over Delaware (No. 188) on February 12
- 85-81 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 211) on December 2
- 70-65 at home over Monmouth (No. 253) on January 20
- 60-58 on the road over Elon (No. 276) on February 19
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Charleston (SC) Performance Insights
- The Cougars are being outscored by 1.1 points per game, with a -32 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.4 points per game (150th in college basketball), and give up 67.5 per contest (260th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Charleston (SC) has scored 63.3 points per game in CAA play, and 66.4 overall.
- In 2022-23 the Cougars are averaging 2.6 more points per game at home (67.7) than away (65.1).
- Charleston (SC) is giving up fewer points at home (62.4 per game) than on the road (72.6).
- Over their last 10 games, the Cougars are posting 63.6 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than their season average (66.4).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.