Saturday's contest features the South Carolina Gamecocks (30-0) and the Ole Miss Rebels (23-7) facing off at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 74-56 victory for heavily favored South Carolina according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:30 PM ET on March 4.

The Gamecocks won their last matchup 93-66 against Arkansas on Friday.

South Carolina vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

South Carolina vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 74, Ole Miss 56

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Gamecocks notched their signature win of the season on February 12, when they beat the LSU Lady Tigers, who rank No. 4 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 88-64.

The Gamecocks have 13 wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, the most in the country.

South Carolina has seven wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 11th-most in the nation.

South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 9/AP Poll)) on February 5

76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 6/AP Poll)) on November 20

81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 5/AP Poll)) on November 11

73-60 on the road over Tennessee (No. 15) on February 23

73-64 at home over UCLA (No. 19/AP Poll)) on November 29

South Carolina Performance Insights