The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-19, 3-16 ACC) will try to end an 11-game road losing streak at the Clemson Tigers (21-9, 13-6 ACC) on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Clemson vs. Notre Dame matchup in this article.

Clemson vs. Notre Dame Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Clemson vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Clemson Moneyline Notre Dame Moneyline
BetMGM Clemson (-9.5) 143.5 -500 +360 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Clemson (-9.5) 144.5 -450 +360 Bet on this game with DraftKings
Tipico Clemson (-8.5) 143.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Clemson vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends

  • Clemson has compiled a 15-15-0 record against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, 19 out of the Tigers' 30 games have hit the over.
  • Notre Dame has won 10 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 20 times.
  • So far this year, 15 out of the Fighting Irish's 30 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Clemson Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +15000
  • Clemson is 40th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+15000), much higher than its computer rankings (62nd).
  • Bookmakers have moved the Tigers' national championship odds up from +40000 at the beginning of the season to +15000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 17th-biggest change.
  • Clemson's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.7%.

