Clemson vs. Notre Dame: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 4
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-19, 3-16 ACC) will try to end an 11-game road losing streak at the Clemson Tigers (21-9, 13-6 ACC) on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Clemson vs. Notre Dame matchup in this article.
Clemson vs. Notre Dame Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Clemson vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Clemson Moneyline
|Notre Dame Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Clemson (-9.5)
|143.5
|-500
|+360
|DraftKings
|Clemson (-9.5)
|144.5
|-450
|+360
|Tipico
|Clemson (-8.5)
|143.5
|-
|-
Clemson vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends
- Clemson has compiled a 15-15-0 record against the spread this season.
- So far this season, 19 out of the Tigers' 30 games have hit the over.
- Notre Dame has won 10 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 20 times.
- So far this year, 15 out of the Fighting Irish's 30 games with an over/under have hit the over.
Clemson Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +15000
- Clemson is 40th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+15000), much higher than its computer rankings (62nd).
- Bookmakers have moved the Tigers' national championship odds up from +40000 at the beginning of the season to +15000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 17th-biggest change.
- Clemson's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.7%.
