Southeast Division foes square off when the Orlando Magic (26-37) visit the Charlotte Hornets (20-44) at Spectrum Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, March 3, 2023. The Hornets are 3.5-point underdogs in the game, the fourth matchup between the teams this season. The matchup's over/under is set at 227.5.

Hornets vs. Magic Odds & Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, March 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and BSFL

Favorite Spread Over/Under Magic -3.5 227.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hornets Betting Records & Stats

Charlotte has combined with its opponents to score more than 227.5 points in 41 of 64 games this season.

Charlotte's games this year have had a 230.5-point total on average, 3.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Charlotte's ATS record is 30-34-0 this year.

The Hornets have won in 13, or 26.5%, of the 49 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This season, Charlotte has won 12 of its 42 games, or 28.6%, when it is the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.

Charlotte has an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Hornets vs. Magic Over/Under Stats

Magic vs Hornets Total Facts Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Magic 26 41.3% 110.7 223 113.7 231.9 224.9 Hornets 41 64.1% 112.3 223 118.2 231.9 230.1

Additional Hornets Insights & Trends

Charlotte is 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its past 10 games.

In the Hornets' past 10 contests, they have hit the over twice.

This season, Charlotte is 12-18-0 at home against the spread (.400 winning percentage). Away, it is 18-16-0 ATS (.529).

The Hornets score only 1.4 fewer points per game (112.3) than the Magic allow (113.7).

Charlotte has put together a 21-7 ATS record and a 15-13 overall record in games it scores more than 113.7 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Hornets vs. Magic Betting Splits

Magic and Hornets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Magic 35-28 2-3 30-33 Hornets 30-34 23-24 29-35

Hornets vs. Magic Point Insights

Scoring Insights Magic Hornets 110.7 Points Scored (PG) 112.3 28 NBA Rank (PPG) 23 12-1 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 21-7 9-4 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 15-13 113.7 Points Allowed (PG) 118.2 17 NBA Rank (PAPG) 27 22-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 12-7 19-12 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 10-9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.