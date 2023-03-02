Thursday's game that pits the Wofford Terriers (20-8) against the Western Carolina Lady Catamounts (9-20) at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-54 in favor of Wofford, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 11:00 AM ET on March 2.

In their last game on Saturday, the Terriers secured an 82-76 victory against Mercer.

Wofford vs. Western Carolina Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina

Wofford vs. Western Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Wofford 75, Western Carolina 54

Wofford Schedule Analysis

As far as their signature win this season, the Terriers beat the Mercer Bears at home on February 25 by a score of 82-76.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Wofford is 14-2 (.875%) -- tied for the 19th-most victories.

Wofford 2022-23 Best Wins

76-71 on the road over Mercer (No. 166) on January 26

72-51 at home over Davidson (No. 178) on November 30

72-53 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 185) on February 18

64-51 at home over Chattanooga (No. 185) on January 19

84-69 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 207) on November 16

Wofford Performance Insights