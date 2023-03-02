Thursday's game at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center has the North Carolina Central Eagles (13-15) squaring off against the South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs (3-25) at 5:30 PM ET on March 2. Our computer prediction projects a 68-59 victory for North Carolina Central.

Last time out, the Lady Bulldogs lost 60-55 to Howard on Monday.

South Carolina State vs. North Carolina Central Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina

South Carolina State vs. North Carolina Central Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina Central 68, South Carolina State 59

South Carolina State Schedule Analysis

The Lady Bulldogs registered their best win of the season on December 12, when they beat the UNC Greensboro Spartans, who rank No. 283 in our computer rankings, 64-53.

South Carolina State has 14 losses against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the seventh-most in Division 1.

South Carolina State 2022-23 Best Wins

63-61 on the road over Coppin State (No. 301) on February 4

61-50 at home over Coppin State (No. 301) on February 11

South Carolina State Performance Insights