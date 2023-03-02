Presbyterian vs. Radford Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big South Tournament
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Thursday's contest features the Radford Highlanders (13-16) and the Presbyterian Blue Hose (13-16) facing off at Bojangles' Coliseum (on March 2) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 67-59 victory for Radford.
The Blue Hose's most recent contest on Saturday ended in a 64-53 win over Charleston Southern.
Presbyterian vs. Radford Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina
Presbyterian vs. Radford Score Prediction
- Prediction: Radford 67, Presbyterian 59
Presbyterian Schedule Analysis
- Against the Campbell Lady Camels on February 18, the Blue Hose captured their signature win of the season, a 60-56 home victory.
- Presbyterian has nine losses versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 32nd-most in the country.
Presbyterian 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-54 on the road over UNC Greensboro (No. 283) on November 30
- 78-65 at home over Radford (No. 286) on December 31
- 77-64 at home over Longwood (No. 332) on February 8
- 76-73 on the road over UNC Asheville (No. 340) on February 11
- 67-53 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 340) on January 25
Presbyterian Performance Insights
- The Blue Hose score 64.8 points per game (189th in college basketball) and give up 64.7 (190th in college basketball) for a +4 scoring differential overall.
- In conference play, Presbyterian is averaging more points (65.7 per game) than it is overall (64.8) in 2022-23.
- The Blue Hose score 73.4 points per game at home, and 56.8 away.
- In 2022-23 Presbyterian is giving up 10.2 fewer points per game at home (59.4) than on the road (69.6).
- Over their last 10 games, the Blue Hose are posting 60.4 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than their season average (64.8).
