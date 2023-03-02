Furman vs. Chattanooga Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - SoCon Tournament
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Thursday's game at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville has the Chattanooga Lady Mocs (17-12) matching up with the Furman Lady Paladins (11-18) at 3:30 PM ET (on March 2). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 66-55 victory as our model heavily favors Chattanooga.
The Lady Paladins enter this contest after a 62-45 win against Samford on Saturday.
Furman vs. Chattanooga Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Furman vs. Chattanooga Score Prediction
- Prediction: Chattanooga 66, Furman 55
Furman Schedule Analysis
- On February 25, the Lady Paladins captured their best win of the season, a 62-45 victory over the Samford Bulldogs, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 255) in our computer rankings.
Furman 2022-23 Best Wins
- 75-67 at home over Radford (No. 286) on December 18
- 67-60 on the road over Presbyterian (No. 317) on November 11
- 65-64 on the road over UNC Asheville (No. 340) on December 7
- 60-46 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 350) on January 14
- 66-53 at home over Western Carolina (No. 350) on February 9
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Furman Performance Insights
- The Lady Paladins have a -7 scoring differential, putting up 63.7 points per game (215th in college basketball) and giving up 63.9 (169th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Furman has scored 59.0 points per game in SoCon action, and 63.7 overall.
- In 2022-23 the Lady Paladins are scoring 14.0 more points per game at home (70.4) than away (56.4).
- At home, Furman allows 59.2 points per game. Away, it allows 68.9.
- The Lady Paladins have performed worse offensively over their past 10 games, posting 60.6 points per contest, 3.1 fewer points their than season average of 63.7.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.