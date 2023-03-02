The Clemson Lady Tigers (17-14) will look to extend a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the North Carolina Tar Heels (20-9) on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Clemson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Clemson vs. North Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Lady Tigers score 7.0 more points per game (67.1) than the Tar Heels allow their opponents to score (60.1).

Clemson is 16-6 when allowing fewer than 70.2 points.

When it scores more than 60.1 points, Clemson is 14-7.

The Tar Heels put up 7.1 more points per game (70.2) than the Lady Tigers allow (63.1).

When North Carolina puts up more than 63.1 points, it is 16-5.

North Carolina's record is 19-3 when it gives up fewer than 67.1 points.

The Tar Heels are making 42% of their shots from the field, just 1.5% higher than the Lady Tigers allow to opponents (40.5%).

Clemson Schedule