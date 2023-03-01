The South Carolina Gamecocks (26-0) have the best odds among all college basketball teams to win the championship at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, at -120 on the moneyline.

At 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 19, the Gamecocks challenge the Ole Miss Rebels on the road.

Gamecocks NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: -120 (Bet $120 to win $100)

South Carolina Team Stats

The Gamecocks are 14-0 at home, 11-0 on the road and 1-0 in neutral-site games this year.

South Carolina is 13-0 in SEC play, and has yet to win (13-0) in non-conference games.

Everything is clicking for South Carolina, which is scoring 82.7 points per game (sixth-best in college basketball) and ceding 49.2 points per contest (best).

South Carolina Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 10-0 | Q2 Record: 6-0 | Q3 Record: 7-0 | Q4 Record: 3-0

10-0 | 6-0 | 7-0 | 3-0 South Carolina has tied for the third-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (10).

South Carolina has six wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.

South Carolina has seven wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

