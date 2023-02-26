The South Carolina Gamecocks (28-0) will try to build on a 28-game win run when they host the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (20-9) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 26, 2023. The Lady Bulldogs have taken five games in a row.

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

South Carolina vs. Georgia Scoring Comparison

The Lady Bulldogs put up 17.5 more points per game (67.4) than the Gamecocks give up (49.9).

Georgia has a 20-7 record when giving up fewer than 81.6 points.

Georgia has put together a 20-8 record in games it scores more than 49.9 points.

The Gamecocks record 81.6 points per game, 24.2 more points than the 57.4 the Lady Bulldogs give up.

When South Carolina totals more than 57.4 points, it is 28-0.

South Carolina has a 25-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.4 points.

The Gamecocks shoot 46.7% from the field, 9.1% higher than the Lady Bulldogs concede defensively.

The Lady Bulldogs' 40.2 shooting percentage from the field is 9.2 higher than the Gamecocks have given up.

