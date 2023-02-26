Sunday's contest between the South Carolina Gamecocks (28-0) and Georgia Lady Bulldogs (20-9) matching up at Colonial Life Arena has a projected final score of 75-54 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored South Carolina, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET on February 26.

In their last game on Thursday, the Gamecocks claimed a 73-60 victory over Tennessee.

South Carolina vs. Georgia Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

South Carolina vs. Georgia Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 75, Georgia 54

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Gamecocks' best win of the season came in a 76-71 victory against the No. 3 Stanford Cardinal on November 20.

The Gamecocks have the most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (12).

South Carolina has six wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 14th-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Gamecocks are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 23rd-most victories.

South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 4/AP Poll)) on February 5

88-64 at home over LSU (No. 5/AP Poll)) on February 12

81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll)) on November 11

73-60 on the road over Tennessee (No. 16) on February 23

73-64 at home over UCLA (No. 17/AP Poll)) on November 29

South Carolina Performance Insights