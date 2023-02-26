Charleston (SC) vs. Towson Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 26
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Sunday's game between the Towson Tigers (16-10) and Charleston (SC) Cougars (11-15) going head to head at TD Arena has a projected final score of 70-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Towson, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on February 26.
In their last game on Friday, the Cougars suffered a 63-47 loss to UNC Wilmington.
Charleston (SC) vs. Towson Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina
Charleston (SC) vs. Towson Score Prediction
- Prediction: Towson 70, Charleston (SC) 62
Charleston (SC) Schedule Analysis
- The Cougars defeated the Towson Tigers in a 53-48 win on December 29. It was their signature victory of the season.
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Cougars are 2-7 (.222%) -- tied for the 36th-most losses.
Charleston (SC) 2022-23 Best Wins
- 90-56 on the road over Delaware (No. 194) on February 12
- 85-81 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 209) on December 2
- 70-65 at home over Monmouth (No. 254) on January 20
- 60-58 on the road over Elon (No. 285) on February 19
- 79-60 on the road over Radford (No. 293) on November 30
Charleston (SC) Performance Insights
- The Cougars have a -9 scoring differential, putting up 67.2 points per game (145th in college basketball) and giving up 67.5 (261st in college basketball).
- Offensively, Charleston (SC) is scoring 64.2 points per game this year in conference tilts. As a comparison, its overall average (67.2 points per game) is 3 PPG higher.
- When playing at home, the Cougars are averaging 4.6 more points per game (69.7) than they are on the road (65.1).
- Charleston (SC) cedes 61.6 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 72.6 in road games.
- On offense, the Cougars have increased their output a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 67.4 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 67.2 they've racked up over the course of this season.
