Sunday's game between the Towson Tigers (16-10) and Charleston (SC) Cougars (11-15) going head to head at TD Arena has a projected final score of 70-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Towson, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on February 26.

In their last game on Friday, the Cougars suffered a 63-47 loss to UNC Wilmington.

Charleston (SC) vs. Towson Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Charleston (SC) vs. Towson Score Prediction

Prediction: Towson 70, Charleston (SC) 62

Charleston (SC) Schedule Analysis

The Cougars defeated the Towson Tigers in a 53-48 win on December 29. It was their signature victory of the season.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Cougars are 2-7 (.222%) -- tied for the 36th-most losses.

Charleston (SC) 2022-23 Best Wins

90-56 on the road over Delaware (No. 194) on February 12

85-81 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 209) on December 2

70-65 at home over Monmouth (No. 254) on January 20

60-58 on the road over Elon (No. 285) on February 19

79-60 on the road over Radford (No. 293) on November 30

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Charleston (SC) Performance Insights