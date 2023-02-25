Saturday's game between the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (25-4) and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (10-18) at Paul Porter Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-51 and heavily favors Gardner-Webb to take home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Spartans' most recent contest on Wednesday ended in a 61-56 win against Presbyterian.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina

South Carolina Upstate vs. Gardner-Webb Score Prediction

Prediction: Gardner-Webb 78, South Carolina Upstate 51

South Carolina Upstate Schedule Analysis

The Spartans' signature win this season came in a 62-60 victory over the High Point Panthers on January 7.

South Carolina Upstate has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (12).

South Carolina Upstate 2022-23 Best Wins

55-49 at home over Radford (No. 293) on January 4

61-56 at home over Presbyterian (No. 320) on February 22

64-59 at home over Morehead State (No. 323) on December 12

66-55 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 335) on January 21

55-42 at home over Longwood (No. 337) on January 14

South Carolina Upstate Performance Insights