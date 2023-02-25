South Carolina State vs. Norfolk State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Saturday's game at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center has the Norfolk State Spartanettes (21-5) squaring off against the South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs (3-23) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 67-45 victory for heavily favored Norfolk State.
The Lady Bulldogs head into this matchup after a 50-49 loss to Delaware State on Monday.
South Carolina State vs. Norfolk State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
South Carolina State vs. Norfolk State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Norfolk State 67, South Carolina State 45
South Carolina State Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Lady Bulldogs beat the UNC Greensboro Spartans 64-53 on December 12.
- South Carolina State has four losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 50th-most in Division 1.
- South Carolina State has 13 losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the seventh-most in the nation.
South Carolina State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 61-50 at home over Coppin State (No. 301) on February 11
- 63-61 on the road over Coppin State (No. 301) on February 4
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
South Carolina State Performance Insights
- The Lady Bulldogs' -606 scoring differential (being outscored by 23.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 47.1 points per game (360th in college basketball) while allowing 70.4 per contest (315th in college basketball).
- In conference matchups, South Carolina State scores more points per contest (50.3) than its overall average (47.1).
- Offensively the Lady Bulldogs have fared better at home this season, averaging 51.4 points per game, compared to 44.9 per game in away games.
- In 2022-23, South Carolina State is giving up 58.4 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 73.9.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Lady Bulldogs have picked up their output a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 49.8 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 47.1 they've racked up over the course of this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.