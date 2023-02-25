Saturday's contest between the Presbyterian Blue Hose (12-16) and Charleston Southern Lady Buccaneers (5-23) going head to head at Templeton Physical Education Center has a projected final score of 69-58 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Presbyterian, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.

Last time out, the Blue Hose lost 61-56 to South Carolina Upstate on Wednesday.

Presbyterian vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina

Presbyterian vs. Charleston Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Presbyterian 69, Charleston Southern 58

Presbyterian Schedule Analysis

The Blue Hose captured their signature win of the season on February 18, when they defeated the Campbell Lady Camels, who rank No. 277 in our computer rankings, 60-56.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Presbyterian is 10-9 (.526%) -- tied for the 28th-most defeats.

Presbyterian 2022-23 Best Wins

78-65 at home over Radford (No. 293) on December 31

67-54 on the road over UNC Greensboro (No. 295) on November 30

67-53 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 335) on January 25

76-73 on the road over UNC Asheville (No. 335) on February 11

77-64 at home over Longwood (No. 337) on February 8

Presbyterian Performance Insights