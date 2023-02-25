The Carolina Hurricanes will host the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday, February 25, with the Hurricanes victorious in five consecutive games.

Watch on ESPN+, BSSO, and BSSC as the Hurricanes try to take down the Ducks.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Hurricanes vs. Ducks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/6/2022 Ducks Hurricanes 4-3 (F/OT) ANA

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Hurricanes have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, conceding 146 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.

The Hurricanes' 193 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 11th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Hurricanes are 9-1-0 (95.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Hurricanes have allowed 2.0 goals per game (20 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 42 goals during that time.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sebastian Aho 50 25 28 53 39 44 52.1% Martin Necas 57 23 29 52 43 35 44.2% Andrei Svechnikov 57 21 30 51 46 31 60% Brent Burns 57 12 31 43 37 39 100% Seth Jarvis 57 13 18 31 19 28 37.5%

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks allow 4.2 goals per game (245 in total), 32nd in the league.

The Ducks have 146 goals this season (2.5 per game), 30th in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Ducks are 3-5-2 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Ducks have allowed 42 goals (4.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over that span.

