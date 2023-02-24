The Charlotte Hornets, P.J. Washington included, face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Washington, in his last game, had 22 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in a 120-110 win over the Spurs.

With prop bets available for Washington, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

P.J. Washington Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 15.2 16.9 Rebounds 5.5 4.7 5.6 Assists 2.5 2.4 2.7 PRA 22.5 22.3 25.2 PR 19.5 19.9 22.5 3PM 1.5 2.0 2.2



P.J. Washington Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Washington is responsible for taking 13.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 12.9 per game.

Washington is averaging 5.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 17.1% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Washington's Hornets average 101.3 possessions per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams, while the Timberwolves are one of the league's fastest, ranking second with 104 possessions per contest.

Conceding 115.8 points per contest, the Timberwolves are the 19th-ranked team in the league on defense.

On the boards, the Timberwolves have allowed 44.4 rebounds per game, which puts them 24th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Timberwolves are 15th in the league, allowing 25.6 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Timberwolves are ranked 22nd in the NBA, allowing 12.8 makes per contest.

P.J. Washington vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/25/2022 20 16 3 0 1 1 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.