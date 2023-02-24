Check out the injury report for the Charlotte Hornets (17-43), which currently includes three players listed (including Terry Rozier), as the Hornets prepare for their matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves (31-30) at Target Center on Friday, February 24 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Hornets' most recent game on Wednesday ended in a 120-110 victory against the Spurs. In the Hornets' win, LaMelo Ball led the team with 28 points (adding 12 rebounds and 10 assists).

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kelly Oubre Jr. SF Questionable Hand 20.2 5.1 1.2 Terry Rozier PG Questionable Hand 21.8 4.3 4.9 Cody Martin SF Out Knee 5.0 3.4 1.6

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Timberwolves Injuries: Karl-Anthony Towns: Out (Calf), Taurean Prince: Questionable (Personal)

Hornets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSSE and BSN

Hornets Season Insights

The Hornets score an average of 112.5 points per game, only 3.3 fewer points than the 115.8 the Timberwolves give up.

When it scores more than 115.8 points, Charlotte is 13-8.

While the Hornets are posting 112.5 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark in their previous 10 games, amassing 114.9 a contest.

Charlotte connects on 10.8 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league), 2.2 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 32.5% from deep (30th in NBA) and its opponents are shooting 36.8%.

The Hornets rank 20th in the NBA with 111.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 26th defensively with 115.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Hornets vs. Timberwolves Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Timberwolves -6.5 241.5

