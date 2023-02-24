Friday's game between the Charleston (SC) Cougars (11-14) and UNC Wilmington Seahawks (4-21) matching up at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum has a projected final score of 65-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Cougars, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on February 24.

The Cougars head into this game following a 60-58 win over Elon on Sunday.

Charleston (SC) vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info

  • When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Raiford G. Trask Coliseum in Wilmington, North Carolina

Charleston (SC) vs. UNC Wilmington Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Charleston (SC) 65, UNC Wilmington 62

Charleston (SC) Schedule Analysis

  • When the Cougars took down the Towson Tigers, who are ranked No. 144 in our computer rankings, on December 29 by a score of 53-48, it was their best victory of the season thus far.
  • Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Seahawks are 0-10 (.000%) -- tied for the third-most defeats.

Charleston (SC) 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 90-56 on the road over Delaware (No. 187) on February 12
  • 85-81 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 218) on December 2
  • 70-65 at home over Monmouth (No. 254) on January 20
  • 60-58 on the road over Elon (No. 282) on February 19
  • 79-60 on the road over Radford (No. 296) on November 30

Charleston (SC) Performance Insights

  • The Cougars have a +7 scoring differential, putting up 68 points per game (131st in college basketball) and allowing 67.7 (263rd in college basketball).
  • In conference action, Charleston (SC) is putting up fewer points (65.3 per game) than it is overall (68) in 2022-23.
  • At home the Cougars are scoring 69.7 points per game, 3.2 more than they are averaging away (66.5).
  • At home Charleston (SC) is conceding 61.6 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than it is away (73.4).
  • While the Cougars are scoring 68 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark over their past 10 games, producing 69.7 a contest.

