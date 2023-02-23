Thursday's contest between the Wofford Terriers (18-8) and Samford Bulldogs (13-14) matching up at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium has a projected final score of 71-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Wofford, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.

The Terriers enter this contest following a 72-53 victory against Chattanooga on Saturday.

Wofford vs. Samford Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina

Wofford vs. Samford Score Prediction

Prediction: Wofford 71, Samford 63

Wofford Schedule Analysis

On January 26, the Terriers registered their signature win of the season, a 76-71 victory over the Mercer Bears, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 168) in our computer rankings.

Wofford has 11 wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 42nd-most in the country.

Wofford 2022-23 Best Wins

64-51 at home over Chattanooga (No. 172) on January 19

72-53 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 172) on February 18

72-51 at home over Davidson (No. 175) on November 30

84-69 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 219) on November 16

88-79 on the road over High Point (No. 226) on November 19

Wofford Performance Insights