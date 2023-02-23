Thursday's contest at Thompson-Boling Arena has the South Carolina Gamecocks (27-0) going head to head against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (20-9) at 7:00 PM ET on February 23. Our computer prediction projects a 73-63 win for South Carolina.

The Gamecocks' most recent game on Sunday ended in a 64-57 win against Ole Miss.

South Carolina vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

South Carolina vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 73, Tennessee 63

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 3 Stanford Cardinal on November 20, the Gamecocks registered their signature win of the season, a 76-71 road victory.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Gamecocks are 11-0 (1.000%) -- the second-most victories.

South Carolina has tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (six).

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Lady Volunteers are 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 98th-most victories.

South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll)) on February 5

88-64 at home over LSU (No. 5/AP Poll)) on February 12

81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 8/AP Poll)) on November 11

73-64 at home over UCLA (No. 16/AP Poll)) on November 29

64-57 on the road over Ole Miss (No. 26) on February 19

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

South Carolina Performance Insights