Wednesday's game between the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (10-17) and Charleston Southern Lady Buccaneers (5-22) matching up at The Buc Dome has a projected final score of 62-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UNC Asheville, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on February 22.

In their last outing on Saturday, the Lady Buccaneers claimed a 64-57 win over Winthrop.

Charleston Southern vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston Southern vs. UNC Asheville Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Asheville 62, Charleston Southern 60

Charleston Southern Schedule Analysis

The Lady Buccaneers' best win this season came against the Longwood Lancers, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 336) in our computer rankings. The Lady Buccaneers secured the 76-72 win at home on January 28.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Charleston Southern is 4-13 (.235%) -- tied for the seventh-most losses.

Charleston Southern 2022-23 Best Wins

62-43 at home over Western Carolina (No. 350) on November 23

53-49 at home over Winthrop (No. 352) on January 25

64-57 on the road over Winthrop (No. 352) on February 18

Charleston Southern Performance Insights