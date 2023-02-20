Monday's game at Memorial Hall Gym has the Delaware State Lady Hornets (4-17) squaring off against the South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs (3-22) at 5:30 PM ET on February 20. Our computer prediction projects a 60-52 victory for Delaware State, who are favored by our model.

The Lady Bulldogs' last contest on Saturday ended in a 76-34 loss to Maryland-Eastern Shore.

South Carolina State vs. Delaware State Game Info

When: Monday, February 20, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Where: Memorial Hall Gym in Dover, Delaware

South Carolina State vs. Delaware State Score Prediction

Prediction: Delaware State 60, South Carolina State 52

South Carolina State Schedule Analysis

The Lady Bulldogs beat the UNC Greensboro Spartans in a 64-53 win on December 12. It was their signature win of the season.

South Carolina State has tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (four).

South Carolina State has tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (12).

South Carolina State 2022-23 Best Wins

63-61 on the road over Coppin State (No. 300) on February 4

61-50 at home over Coppin State (No. 300) on February 11

South Carolina State Performance Insights