Wofford vs. Chattanooga Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Saturday's contest at McKenzie Arena has the Chattanooga Lady Mocs (16-10) squaring off against the Wofford Terriers (17-8) at 7:00 PM (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a 65-60 victory for Chattanooga, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The Terriers' most recent outing was an 83-45 loss to East Tennessee State on Thursday.
Wofford vs. Chattanooga Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Wofford vs. Chattanooga Score Prediction
- Prediction: Chattanooga 65, Wofford 60
Wofford Schedule Analysis
- The Terriers registered their best win of the season on January 19, when they beat the Chattanooga Lady Mocs, who rank No. 160 in our computer rankings, 64-51.
Wofford 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-71 on the road over Mercer (No. 173) on January 26
- 72-51 at home over Davidson (No. 175) on November 30
- 84-69 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 218) on November 16
- 79-75 on the road over Samford (No. 226) on January 28
- 88-79 on the road over High Point (No. 235) on November 19
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Wofford Performance Insights
- The Terriers are outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game, with a +91 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.4 points per game (101st in college basketball) and give up 65.8 per outing (227th in college basketball).
- In conference play, Wofford is averaging fewer points (65.5 per game) than it is overall (69.4) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Terriers average 72.6 points per game. On the road, they average 66.9.
- At home Wofford is conceding 56.9 points per game, 15.8 fewer points than it is away (72.7).
- In their previous 10 games, the Terriers are posting 64.2 points per contest, 5.2 fewer points than their season average (69.4).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.