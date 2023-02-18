Saturday's contest at McKenzie Arena has the Chattanooga Lady Mocs (16-10) squaring off against the Wofford Terriers (17-8) at 7:00 PM (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a 65-60 victory for Chattanooga, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Terriers' most recent outing was an 83-45 loss to East Tennessee State on Thursday.

Wofford vs. Chattanooga Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Wofford vs. Chattanooga Score Prediction

Prediction: Chattanooga 65, Wofford 60

Wofford Schedule Analysis

The Terriers registered their best win of the season on January 19, when they beat the Chattanooga Lady Mocs, who rank No. 160 in our computer rankings, 64-51.

Wofford 2022-23 Best Wins

76-71 on the road over Mercer (No. 173) on January 26

72-51 at home over Davidson (No. 175) on November 30

84-69 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 218) on November 16

79-75 on the road over Samford (No. 226) on January 28

88-79 on the road over High Point (No. 235) on November 19

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Wofford Performance Insights