Saturday's contest that pits the High Point Panthers (13-12) versus the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (9-17) at G.B. Hodge Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-55 in favor of High Point, who is a big favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Spartans are coming off of a 97-64 loss to Longwood in their last outing on Wednesday.

South Carolina Upstate vs. High Point Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

South Carolina Upstate vs. High Point Score Prediction

Prediction: High Point 68, South Carolina Upstate 55

South Carolina Upstate Schedule Analysis

The Spartans took down the No. 236-ranked (according to our computer rankings) High Point Panthers, 62-60, on January 7, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

South Carolina Upstate has 12 losses against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in the nation.

South Carolina Upstate 2022-23 Best Wins

55-49 at home over Radford (No. 294) on January 4

64-59 at home over Morehead State (No. 318) on December 12

66-55 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 338) on January 21

55-42 at home over Longwood (No. 340) on January 14

59-57 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 355) on December 31

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

South Carolina Upstate Performance Insights