South Carolina State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game between the Maryland-Eastern Shore Lady Hawks (5-17) and the South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs (3-21) at Hytche Athletic Center should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 66-55 and heavily favors Maryland-Eastern Shore to come out on top. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Lady Bulldogs' last outing was a 69-48 loss to Morgan State on Monday.
South Carolina State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Hytche Athletic Center in Princess Anne, Maryland
South Carolina State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Score Prediction
- Prediction: Maryland-Eastern Shore 66, South Carolina State 55
South Carolina State Schedule Analysis
- Against the UNC Greensboro Spartans on December 12, the Lady Bulldogs picked up their signature win of the season, a 64-53 home victory.
- South Carolina State has tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (11).
South Carolina State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-61 on the road over Coppin State (No. 310) on February 4
- 61-50 at home over Coppin State (No. 310) on February 11
South Carolina State Performance Insights
- The Lady Bulldogs put up 47.6 points per game (360th in college basketball) while allowing 71.0 per outing (321st in college basketball). They have a -563 scoring differential and have been outscored by 23.4 points per game.
- In MEAC action, South Carolina State has averaged 4.6 more points (52.2) than overall (47.6) in 2022-23.
- The Lady Bulldogs score 51.4 points per game at home, and 45.3 on the road.
- South Carolina State concedes 58.4 points per game at home, and 75.3 on the road.
- The Lady Bulldogs are compiling 52.1 points per contest in their last 10 games, compared to their season average of 47.6.
