Furman vs. East Tennessee State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game between the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (20-7) and Furman Lady Paladins (10-16) matching up at J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium has a projected final score of 70-52 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored East Tennessee State, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Lady Paladins' last game was a 70-63 loss to Chattanooga on Thursday.
Furman vs. East Tennessee State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tennessee
Furman vs. East Tennessee State Score Prediction
- Prediction: East Tennessee State 70, Furman 52
Furman Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Lady Paladins beat the Radford Highlanders 75-67 on December 18.
Furman 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-60 on the road over Presbyterian (No. 318) on November 11
- 65-64 on the road over UNC Asheville (No. 340) on December 7
- 66-53 at home over Western Carolina (No. 350) on February 9
- 60-46 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 350) on January 14
- 71-58 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 355) on November 26
Furman Performance Insights
- The Lady Paladins put up 63.5 points per game (215th in college basketball) while giving up 63.6 per outing (158th in college basketball). They have a -2 scoring differential.
- In 2022-23, Furman has put up 57.5 points per game in SoCon action, and 63.5 overall.
- The Lady Paladins are putting up more points at home (71.2 per game) than on the road (55.9).
- Furman gives up 58.1 points per game at home, and 69.2 on the road.
- While the Lady Paladins are scoring 63.5 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their previous 10 games, tallying 57.7 points per contest.
