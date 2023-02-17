Charleston (SC) vs. Stony Brook Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 17
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's contest at TD Arena has the Stony Brook Seawolves (14-9) squaring off against the Charleston (SC) Cougars (10-13) at 7:00 PM ET on February 17. Our computer prediction projects a 71-65 victory for Stony Brook.
The Cougars took care of business in their most recent game 90-56 against Delaware on Sunday.
Charleston (SC) vs. Stony Brook Game Info
- When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Charleston (SC) vs. Stony Brook Score Prediction
- Prediction: Stony Brook 71, Charleston (SC) 65
Charleston (SC) Schedule Analysis
- The Cougars' signature win this season came against the Towson Tigers, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 142) in our computer rankings. The Cougars brought home the 53-48 win on the road on December 29.
Charleston (SC) 2022-23 Best Wins
- 90-56 on the road over Delaware (No. 183) on February 12
- 85-81 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 226) on December 2
- 70-65 at home over Monmouth (No. 244) on January 20
- 79-60 on the road over Radford (No. 289) on November 30
- 55-47 at home over Hofstra (No. 304) on January 15
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Charleston (SC) Performance Insights
- The Cougars average 68 points per game (133rd in college basketball) while giving up 67.5 per contest (258th in college basketball). They have a +12 scoring differential overall.
- Charleston (SC) is scoring 65 points per game this season in conference matchups, which is 3 fewer points per game than its overall average (68).
- The Cougars put up 69.2 points per game in home games, compared to 67 points per game on the road, a difference of 2.2 points per contest.
- Charleston (SC) is allowing 59.7 points per game this season at home, which is 15 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (74.7).
- The Cougars have been putting up 68.4 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly higher than the 68 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.