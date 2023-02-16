Thursday's game at J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium has the Wofford Terriers (17-7) matching up with the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (19-7) at 7:00 PM ET on February 16. Our computer prediction projects a 68-58 win for Wofford.

In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Terriers secured an 83-62 win against Western Carolina.

Wofford vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tennessee

Wofford vs. East Tennessee State Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Wofford 68, East Tennessee State 58

Wofford Schedule Analysis

  • In terms of their best win this season, the Terriers defeated the Mercer Bears on the road on January 26 by a score of 76-71.
  • Wofford has 11 wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in the nation.

Wofford 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 72-51 at home over Davidson (No. 136) on November 30
  • 71-42 at home over Appalachian State (No. 211) on December 3
  • 88-79 on the road over High Point (No. 218) on November 19
  • 84-69 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 232) on November 16
  • 79-75 on the road over Samford (No. 242) on January 28

Wofford Performance Insights

  • The Terriers put up 70.4 points per game (84th in college basketball) while allowing 65 per contest (202nd in college basketball). They have a +129 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 5.4 points per game.
  • In conference play, Wofford is scoring fewer points (67.6 per game) than it is overall (70.4) in 2022-23.
  • The Terriers are scoring more points at home (72.6 per game) than on the road (68.5).
  • At home, Wofford allows 56.9 points per game. Away, it allows 71.9.
  • While the Terriers are averaging 70.4 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their last 10 games, tallying 67.6 points per contest.

