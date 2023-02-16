Thursday's contest at Colonial Life Arena has the South Carolina Gamecocks (25-0) going head to head against the Florida Gators (14-11) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 16). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 77-50 victory as our model heavily favors South Carolina.

In their last time out, the Gamecocks won on Sunday 88-64 over LSU.

South Carolina vs. Florida Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

South Carolina vs. Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 77, Florida 50

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Gamecocks defeated the No. 3 LSU Lady Tigers in an 88-64 win on February 12, which was their best victory of the season.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Gamecocks are 10-0 (1.000%) -- the second-most victories.

South Carolina has seven wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, the most in Division 1.

South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 6/AP Poll)) on November 20

81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 4/AP Poll)) on February 5

81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 8/AP Poll)) on November 11

62-44 over South Dakota State (No. 21) on December 15

68-51 on the road over Georgia (No. 31) on January 2

South Carolina Performance Insights