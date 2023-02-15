Wednesday's contest at Winthrop Coliseum has the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (22-4) matching up with the Winthrop Eagles (8-17) at 6:00 PM ET (on February 15). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 73-58 victory for heavily favored Gardner-Webb.

In their last game on Sunday, the Eagles earned a 56-52 victory against South Carolina Upstate.

Winthrop vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina

Winthrop vs. Gardner-Webb Score Prediction

Prediction: Gardner-Webb 73, Winthrop 58

Winthrop Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Eagles took down the Longwood Lancers 69-58 on February 1.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Winthrop is 5-13 (.278%) -- tied for the fourth-most defeats.

Winthrop 2022-23 Best Wins

69-55 at home over Longwood (No. 166) on January 7

56-52 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 222) on February 12

53-48 on the road over South Carolina Upstate (No. 222) on February 11

59-51 at home over Presbyterian (No. 312) on January 28

60-48 at home over Radford (No. 339) on February 4

Winthrop Performance Insights