South Carolina Upstate vs. Longwood Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 15
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest between the Longwood Lancers (6-19) and South Carolina Upstate Spartans (9-16) going head to head at Willett Hall has a projected final score of 70-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Longwood, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on February 15.
The Spartans' most recent game on Sunday ended in a 56-52 loss to Winthrop.
South Carolina Upstate vs. Longwood Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Willett Hall in Farmville, Virginia
South Carolina Upstate vs. Longwood Score Prediction
- Prediction: Longwood 70, South Carolina Upstate 63
South Carolina Upstate Schedule Analysis
- The Spartans' best win this season came against the Longwood Lancers, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 166) in our computer rankings. The Spartans brought home the 55-42 win at home on January 14.
- South Carolina Upstate has nine losses to Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 24th-most in Division 1.
South Carolina Upstate 2022-23 Best Wins
- 62-60 on the road over High Point (No. 218) on January 7
- 66-55 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 332) on January 21
- 55-49 at home over Radford (No. 339) on January 4
- 64-59 at home over Morehead State (No. 350) on December 12
- 59-57 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 355) on December 31
South Carolina Upstate Performance Insights
- The Spartans have been outscored by 10.2 points per game (posting 51.8 points per game, 353rd in college basketball, while allowing 62 per contest, 111th in college basketball) and have a -253 scoring differential.
- South Carolina Upstate has averaged 4 more points in Big South action (55.8) than overall (51.8).
- In 2022-23 the Spartans are scoring 5.8 more points per game at home (54.6) than away (48.8).
- At home, South Carolina Upstate gives up 56.1 points per game. Away, it concedes 68.3.
- In their previous 10 games, the Spartans are putting up 55.6 points per game, 3.8 more than their season average (51.8).
